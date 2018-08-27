Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sheriff: ‘Combative’ burglary suspect tased after pointing gun at deputies
Headlines
2 charged after dozens of dogs found living in ‘deplorable, inhumane’ conditions at New Kent County home
Man who escaped ICE custody by scaling fence of the Caroline Detention Facility has been captured
StormTracker 8 Weather Aware Day: A potential for strong to severe storms
‘Project Operation Chill’ gives Richmond’s youth Slurpees and summer safety tips
Top Stories
Legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer reflects on life after coaching
Inmate at Fluvanna women’s prison, who was suing over poor medical care, dies
Dinwiddie teacher hailed as a hero for saving hundreds of turtle eggs while on vacation
Virginia seeking ideas on improving I-95
Parent says closure of Goochland cheerleading gym has left negative impact on kids
Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant explodes in North Carolina
Couple claims clinic implanted their embryo in wrong woman
Armored truck’s cash rains on Atlanta interstate
Local News
‘Project Operation Chill’ gives Richmond’s youth Slurpees and summer safety tips
Parent says closure of Goochland cheerleading gym has left negative impact on kids
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ players shine in 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game
Teen who said he was shot in Fairfield Court shows up to hospital
Crime
Mother of slain daughter ‘not surprised’ by inaction at Virginia special session
3 arrested in Westmoreland County meth house bust
Robbery suspect enters El Dorado Mini Market through the ceiling
Virginia News
Virginia seeking ideas on improving I-95
Legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer reflects on life after coaching
Parent says closure of Goochland cheerleading gym has left negative impact on kids
Dinwiddie teacher hailed as a hero for saving hundreds of turtle eggs while on vacation
Local hospital offer ‘hoppy mobiles’ for kids to drive to treatment
U.S. & World
Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant explodes in North Carolina
Tech worker charged with murder in death of college student
Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino
Kansas man tributes late wife with Carrie Underwood truck
Wedding pictures photobombed by ‘Scooter Girl’
Weird News
Fearless dog chases bear from neighbor’s yard
Armored truck’s cash rains on Atlanta interstate
Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino
Driver escapes injury when large cactus pierces windshield
Minnesota woman who swims topless vows to return to beach
What's Trending?
Baker mistakes ‘Moana’ for marijuana on birthday cake
Kohl’s stores are now accepting Amazon returns
AT&T pulls ‘Friends’ from Netflix for its streaming service
7-Eleven giving away free slurpees on July 11
Woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker
Don't Miss
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Add 8News and the StormTracker 8 team to your Amazon Alexa flash briefing
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Local Events