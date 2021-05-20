For the past 12 years, 8News and Puritan Cleaners have partnered on the 100,000 Meals Campaign to encourage donations to Feed More, a hunger-relief organization that works with communities throughout Central Virginia. Donations to Feed More help stock local food pantries, provide meals to children and ensure our neighbors who need food have a place to go for assistance.

Consider donating food or funds at any Puritan Cleaners location or securely online May 16 to 29, 2021. Every $1 donated can help provide four meals for a family in our community.

Enter the 100,000 Meals Coloring Contest for a chance to win a month of wash dry fold laundry service from Puritan Cleaners; a family membership to the Children’s Museum of Richmond; Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball merchandise; and a $40 Gelati Celesti gift card.

Download the coloring sheet, show us your creativity and then upload the finished drawing to enter the contest.