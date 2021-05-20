100,000 Meals Campaign

Enter to win the 100,000 Meals Coloring Contest

For the past 12 years, 8News and Puritan Cleaners have partnered on the 100,000 Meals Campaign to encourage donations to Feed More, a hunger-relief organization that works with communities throughout Central Virginia. Donations to Feed More help stock local food pantries, provide meals to children and ensure our neighbors who need food have a place to go for assistance.

Consider donating food or funds at any Puritan Cleaners location or securely online May 16 to 29, 2021. Every $1 donated can help provide four meals for a family in our community.

Enter the 100,000 Meals Coloring Contest for a chance to win a month of wash dry fold laundry service from Puritan Cleaners; a family membership to the Children’s Museum of Richmond; Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball merchandise; and a $40 Gelati Celesti gift card.

Download the coloring sheet, show us your creativity and then upload the finished drawing to enter the contest.

