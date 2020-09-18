2020 Richmond Mayoral Debate

Thursday, Sept. 24, 5 to 7 p.m.



Live on ABC 8News from 5 to 6 p.m.

Full broadcast streamed on this website, 8News’ Facebook page and VUU’s Facebook page

What happens at Richmond City Hall affects you no matter where you live in the metro area. And this election season, the contest for the top spot is on.

Virginia Union University and WRIC ABC 8News are honored to host the Richmond Mayoral Candidate Debate on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Watch as the six candidates debate policy and present their positions on what’s next for Richmond.

Former Virginia governor and VUU alum, L. Douglas Wilder, and 8News anchor Juan Conde will moderate the two-hour debate. Topics discussed will include the voting process amid a pandemic, race, and the removal of Confederate statues throughout the city.

We encourage you to participate in the debate by submitting your questions through our online form. Please note that due to time constraints, there will be a limit to the number of questions presented during the debate. Questions must be submitted on or before Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. for consideration.

8News will broadcast the first hour of the debate on ABC 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. The full broadcast will be streamed on this website, 8News’ Facebook page and VUU’s Facebook page from 5 to 7 p.m.

THE CANDIDATES