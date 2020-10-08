Election 2020: Richmond City Council

Watchdog agency finds Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue violated law by backing Trump reelection A federal watchdog agency has concluded that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue violated the law in advocating for the reelection of President Donald Trump during an August visit to North Carolina. The Office of Special Counsel called on Perdue to reimburse the government for costs associated with his participation in the event.

Federal, state law enforcement officials prepare for potential election-related unrest FBI and local officials in several states have been conducting drills, running through worse-case scenarios, setting up command centers to improve coordination on reports of violence and voter intimidation, and issuing public warnings that any crime that threatens the sanctity of a Nov. 3 vote will not be tolerated.

Q&A with the 9th District Richmond City Council candidate Michael Jones 8News asked each candidate six questions about pressing issues in their districts, including their solutions to critical problems in Richmond schools, Mayor Stoney's plan to remove the city's Confederate statues, whether the mayor and current city council have done enough to help residents and businesses struggling amid the pandemic and what they would do differently.

Q&A with the 8th District Richmond City Council candidates: Ford, Trammell and Wentz 8News asked each candidate six questions about pressing issues in their districts, including their solutions to critical problems in Richmond schools, Mayor Stoney's plan to remove the city's Confederate statues, whether the mayor and current city council have done enough to help residents and businesses struggling amid the pandemic and what they would do differently.