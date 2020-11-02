Election 2020: Richmond Mayoral Candidates

Latino voters weigh in on President Trump, Joe Biden Latinos are one of the largest minority groups headed to the polls this election. Although many have signaled a growing confidence in presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has staunch supporters among several key Latino groups.

Petersburg Area Transit offers shuttle service on Election Day The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.

Election 2020 FAQ: How do I report voter intimidation at the polls? How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?

Henrico police to help assist traffic at 8 polling places The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.

Henrico asks citizens to call in concerns on Election Day HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655. The announcement added voters […]

Federal judge denies GOP effort to toss 127,000 votes in Texas A federal judge has ruled nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area will count.

How many presidents have won election but not the popular vote? There's been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.

Over a hundred thousand votes in Texas could be thrown out A U.S. District judge will rule on a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.

Polling places are latest front in the battle over wearing face masks On Election Day, voters across the country will face varying rules about mask-wearing when they cast a ballot as officials try to balance public safety precautions amid a global pandemic with the constitutional right to vote.