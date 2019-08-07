Skip to content
8News
Richmond
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
National Night Out
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
The Latest: 1 dead in raid to arrest former Kyrgyz president
Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives
Pelosi: House Judiciary will sue former WH counsel McGahn
Southside teens create street art to alert drivers to slow down
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Overturned tractor-trailer in Chesterfield causes backup on I-95 South
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
Man wanted for shooting into vehicle in Mosby Court
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
‘We were spoofed’: Spotsylvania County Public Schools loses $600K to email scam
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Man shot in the leg following argument in Amelia County
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
53-year-old arrested for indecent exposure at Chesterfield stores
5
of
/
5
Where Were You When – Welcome Home Financial Partners
Retirement Planning Expert
Posted:
Aug 7, 2019 / 01:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2019 / 01:58 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-95 South in Chesterfield; at least 1 injury reported
StormTracker 8: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 8pm for Central Virginia
Latest: So far no sign of shots fired at USA Today building
Man wanted for shooting into vehicle in Mosby Court
Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals, study says
Don't Miss
Here’s a recap of National Night Out events across Central Virginia
Military service members train like the pros at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
Virtual tours offer unique look at Virginia’s centuries-old slave dwellings
More Don't Miss
Local Events