1-800-GOT-JUNK? Is a full-service junk removal company serving areas across the United States. We're in your neighborhood.

11311 Business Center Dr, Suite A

Richmond, VA 23236

11311 Business Center Dr, Suite A

Richmond, VA 23236

Do you have old furniture, appliances, electronics, tires, construction debris, or yard waste you need to make disappear? 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can take away almost any material we can fit in our trucks, without you ever lifting a finger. We’ll remove junk from wherever it’s located, and we won’t leave a dent or speck of dirt behind. When we say we’re your full-service junk removal company, we really mean it. We’re the junk removal company that handles the tough stuff – and we ensure that your junk is recycled, donated, or otherwise disposed of responsibly.

We offer junk removal services for your home or business. Our No Contact Junk Removal service allows us to give you an estimate and remove items without direct contact, to ensure the comfort and safety of our customers and our teams.

We’re in your neighborhood and are ready to make your junk disappear with our No Contact Junk Removal service. It’s still easy to make your junk disappear—all you have to do is point. It’s full-service junk removal, but you don’t have to touch anything, and we touch only the things we’re going to carry away.

Very good – they showed up on time – neat appearance – very friendly and professional – work very hard to successfully fit the furniture into only one truck to keep the bill at the pre-start estimate – finished the work in one hour. Very happy with their services. Service: Furniture removal Mike McDonald (5 Stars)

The service was easily arranged on the same day. Crew actually arrived early with my approval. Quick removal of requested items and then some at very reasonable price. Will definitely use them again in the future. Services: Yard waste removal, construction waste removal Lorilee Atwell (5 stars)

Positive: Professionalism, Responsiveness, Value. Josh and Aris did a great job getting out all of our junk. They were very professional and polite the whole time and made quick work of a moderate sized job. Definitely will utilize them again! Services: Furniture removal, general junk removal Natalie Sorensen (5 stars)

Positive: Professionalism, Punctuality, Quality, Responsiveness, Value. Josh and Channing arrived on time, were both professional. I would use this company again. Service: Furniture removal Donnah Hawkins, Nurse Aide (5 Stars)

