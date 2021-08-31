Active Medicare Solutions

“We make Medicare easy”

ABOUT US

We are a locally-owned Richmond, Virginia, Medicare Insurance Agency. Our Henrico, Virginia, office is located on the corner of Three Chopt Road and Church Road directly next door to the Grapevine restaurant.

WHAT WE DO

We educate Medicare beneficiaries on their Medicare insurance options and help them find the best Medicare plan for their specific needs. We then provide our clients with service moving forward and answer any questions they may have as Medicare and their needs change.

WHAT ARE MY MEDICARE OPTIONS?

When you have Original Medicare only, you will be responsible for some deductibles, copayments and coinsurance. The real problem is that Original Medicare does not have a maximum out-of-pocket limit. This means if you only use Original Medicare as your insurance you will have unlimited financial exposure. There are two ways around these costs. One option is called a Medicare Supplement and the other is called a Medicare Advantage.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT AND MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLAN?

A Medicare Supplement is when Medicare remains your primary insurance and you purchase secondary insurance called a Medicare Supplement or Medigap plan to pick up all or a portion of what Medicare doesn’t cover; such as deductibles, copayments and coinsurance. These plans are called Plan F, Plan G, Plan N, etc.

The other option is called a Medicare Advantage plan. A Medicare Advantage plan is when the government pays a private carrier to manage your care for you. When you have a Medicare Advantage plan you still have to have Medicare Part A and Part B, however, Medicare is no longer your insurance. The private carrier Medicare is paying to manage your care is your insurance. Medicare Advantage plans are also referred to as Part C and most often include a drug plan or Part D.

