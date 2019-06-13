Hospice Care Expert

Crater Community Hospice
Crater Community Hospice’s mission is to educate the community on serious illness and end of life concerns and provide families and patients with quality care and supportive services. “Celebrating Life Every Day”Visit Website
Crater Community Hospice was established in 1995 after a need for hospice services was identified by both John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell and Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. At that time both facilities were community hospitals and recognized that a community based hospice could better serve the local community. As a non-profit organization, Crater Community Hospice is governed by a Volunteer Board of Directors and an appointed Chief Executive Officer. With a vested interest in the community, Crater Community Hospice strives to provide not only high quality hospice services but also multiple community services necessary to improve upon the overall quality of life to all who reside in the area.
Hospice is a concept of care derived from medieval times, symbolizing a place where travelers, pilgrims and the sick, wounded and dying could find rest and peace. Today, Hospice Care offers a program of care for patients facing terminal illness.The focus of care is quality of life and comfort care delivered compassionately by professionals who specialize in end-of-life challenges.
When it’s Time
Anyone can refer a patient for hospice care. If the referral is made by a family member or friend, the Crater Community Hospice Admission Team will contact the patient’s physician to ensure that the patient qualifies for Hospice Care. Crater Community Hospice provides care where the patient lives, in their home or nursing facility or in a hospital setting. The care is provided by a team of hospice professionals and volunteers who provide physical, emotional, psychosocial, and spiritual support to the patient and their family. The Crater Community Hospice Care Team includes physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counselors and trained volunteers.
Join Our Amazing Team! Crater Community Hospice is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against otherwise qualified applicants on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, national origin, disability or handicap, or veteran status.
“I chose Crater Community Hospice because I knew they would help my mother to live life to its fullest, while providing every comfort measure necessary to make each moment a special one.” – Dinwiddie
“It is hard to put into words the deep gratitude I feel for the gentle, kind, and comforting care you provided our mother.” – Emporia
“It was comforting to bring the Crater Community Hospice Care team into our family to guide and help us through this tough period.” – Sussex
“Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for your support, ministry and professional care during our time of need. Mom was blessed with the gifts of faith, family and friends and Crater Community Crater Community Hospice was truly a blessing to her and her family during this difficult time.” – Chesterfield
“Crater Community Hospice continues to do all the good they can, to all the people they can, in all the ways they can.”
“I am deeply grateful for their support during the passing of both my parents and the days that followed.” – Midlothian
Crater Community Hospice
3916 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, Va 23805
804-526-4300 Or Toll free 1-800-275-4518
