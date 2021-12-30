LOGO OR LEAD IMAGE

When home is where you always plan to be, plan for long-term care before you need It. Learn about Lakewood at Home, the retirement community that comes to you.

Lakewood at Home

3960 Stillman Pkwy., Suite 119

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Phone: (833) 431-5639

INTRODUCING AN INNOVATIVE OPTION IN LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING

Lakewood At Home is a new program in the Richmond area that coordinates and provides long-term care services in your home. As a member of Lakewood At Home, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your assets are protected and your future is secure.

HOW DO I KNOW IF LAKEWOOD AT HOME IS THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR ME?

Lakewood at Home is designed for independent, vibrant individuals aged 55 and over who want to be proactive about planning for the future. With a robust social and wellness activities program built-in, Lakewood at Home offers the opportunity to live the life you envision.

WOULD I PREFER TO STAY AT HOME AND AGE IN PLACE?

Lakewood at Home offers long-term care and amenities of a continuing care retirement community in your own home. Lakewood at Home’s care coordination team will facilitate any needed services to ensure you are able to remain in your home as you age. Lakewood at Home is affiliated with the renowned Lakewood Community, a LifeSpire of Virginia continuing care retirement community in Richmond’s west end.

I WILL HAVE MEDICARE AND INSURANCE – HOW IS LAKEWOOD DIFFERENT?

Long-term care can cost more than $100,000 per year. Even if you don’t need care now, you will need a plan in place to protect your assets from unexpected costs. Medicare and private health insurance do not cover custodial care. Long-term care insurance can defray some of the cost of long-term care but often comes with daily limits, long waiting periods and strict criteria for accessing coverage. With Lakewood at Home, there is no waiting period. You can start services once you demonstrate a need for assistance with one activity of daily living.

LET’S MEET – OUR OFFICE OR YOUR HOME. YOU CHOOSE.

Make an individual appointment with our membership counselor. Our team is always available to answer your questions by phone and email, or even conduct a one-on-one virtual appointment with you from the safety of your home.

