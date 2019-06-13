Real Estate Expert

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp
Homes and Garden Real Estate Base Camp is Central Virginia’s first stop for real estate buyers and sellers. We’ve been helping people buy and sell homes for over 20 years in Chesterfield County, Henrico County, and the Greater Richmond Area. Buyers and sellers turn to us because they know and trust that we will handle their property transactions with complete care. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp ranks in the top 7% of all real estate firms in Richmond as well as being named one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies. We have achieved this by building relationships with each of our clients and agents to provide them with the best experience possible.
Looking for the perfect home? Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Base Camp can help. With us, purchasing a home that meets your needs and fits your lifestyle is easier than you’d expect. Connect with your agent. When you’re ready to start looking at individual homes and requesting visits, your Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Base Camp agent has expert guidance you can count on. From spotting potential homes to helping you put together an offer once you’ve found the one, your agent is there to be your guide – every step of the way.
When you work with a Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Base Camp agent you’ll get all of the benefits of working with someone who has knowledge of the neighborhoods and communities you are considering calling home. Whether you are listing a house for sale or searching for real estate, our site’s agent reviews can help you choose the perfect agent for your unique needs.
Thinking about selling your home? You don’t have to do it alone. Let Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Base Camp lend a hand – with tools, information, and an agent you can trust. Use our advanced tools and sales data to quickly find out how much you can list your home for. Customize the estimate based on your home’s unique features and connect with your BHGRE Base Camp agent to make sure it’s priced right.
Research elementary, middle school, and high schools and get comprehensive ratings and review for school districts in your area. Individual school profiles provide insight into the things that matter most – student/teacher ratios, test scores, and more. And for the inside scoop, you can read reviews from parents, students and staff.
Your home purchase is the most important purchase of your life, it’s important to us too. That’s why we proudly partner with Mandy Moore with Southern Trust Mortgage to deliver the best real estate lending experience. Whether you are purchasing your first home, an investment home, refinancing or just need mortgage advice. Contact Mandy today to answer any questions you might have during the home buying process.
Our brokerage is partnered with Moseley Real Estate Schools. Moseley has been training students in the real estate industry since 1972 and offers real estate education for Salesperson Licensing, Broker Licensing, Continuing Education, and Post License Education. Sign up for a licensing course with our Sponsor Discount or check out their FREE CE/PLE today!
We would love to have a confidential, non-obligatory meeting with you about how BHGRE Base Camp is the Real Estate Company for you. Our team is led by our Owner/Broker, John O’Reilly, who has been successful in the real estate industry for over 20+ years. We center our company around building relationships with our agents, clients, vendors, and everyone with whom we come in contact.
We are the 2nd most followed Real Estate Company in the RVA. Contact us and Follow us social media for new listings, updates on the industry and community, and all things Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp.
