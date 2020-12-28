Tech For Troops turns your e-waste and donations into training, education and technology for veterans and their families in need.

Tech for Troops

4840 Waller Rd.

Richmond, VA 23230

Phone: (804) 521-7979



RECYCLE COMPUTERS, CELL PHONES, IPADS, SERVERS, STEREOS AND MORE AT TECH FOR TROOPS

Instead of piling your old devices in storage or even throwing them in the trash, recycle them at Tech For Troops, a proud Richmond-based non-profit and one of the fastest growing veterans organizations bridging the digital divide for veterans and their families. We are a non-partisan, 501c-3 non-profit corporation that provides veterans with skills, computers and IT workforce training. We accomplish this by providing veterans, and the children of veterans in need with free, refurbished computers and opportunities to partner through T4T with businesses that provide training or networking experiences.

YOU CAN RECYCLE YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS E-WASTE RESPONSIBLE AND RELIABLY

Tech for Troops accepts the following for recycling:

Working and non-working laptops with power adapters

Desktop computers

Working flat panel monitors

iPads and tablets

Cell phones

Keyboards, mice and other computer parts

File servers and networking equipment

Cables and wiring (cat5 and cat6), gaming systems, stereos and more

Drop them off in person at our facility off of Staples Mill and Broad Street, or schedule a time for us to come out and pick up from you! We’ll then turn it all into training, education and gear for veterans and their families in need.

Please note that we cannot accept the following items:

CRT monitors (the bulky, old box-TV style), flat screen TVs

Scanners

Printers

Cracked monitors

Appliances

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR E-WASTE AND DONATE TO TECH FOR TROOPS

If your business or organization would like to make an equipment donation, please contact us. For large donations of used/surplus computer equipment, Tech for Troops has a loading dock to accommodate pallets and bulk equipment.

For donations of approximately 25 computers or more, we will happily come get them within a 30-mile range of our facility with our van. Please contact us to discuss options for donations outside of 30 miles.

Individual contributions may be sent to 4840 Waller Rd., Richmond, VA 23230, or brought to our facility at the same address.

DATA DESTRUCTION AND DATA SECURITY

Tech For Troops offers multiple software data destruction options at minimal cost.

After an exhaustive review of multiple erasure and data destruction wiping software, T4T determined that WipeDrive Enterprise (WD), a solution provided by White Canyon Software, is the most effective solution and meets multiple corporate data destruction needs.

Our high standards require us to be at the forefront of wiping software data destruction and handling, superseding the minimum standard of local governments, up to the international Common Criteria EAL 2+ Certified level. The EAL 2+ certification is required for use by the US Department of Defense, Department of State and Homeland Security. According to the NSA, data deleted with WD is “permanently destroyed as to make any type of forensic data recovery impossible.”

Hard drives and other storage mediums received by T4T authorized personnel are stored in a secure (locked) facility under camera until processed.

Call us about your data security needs!

CONTACT US

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET