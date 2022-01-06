VIVA Makes Living Life Easier

ABOUT VIVA

VIVA offers comprehensive vascular care and interventional radiology services. We’re comprised of board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists who keep up with the latest advancements in technology and procedures. Their training and years of experience allow them to provide the highest quality care in an independent, outpatient setting.

VARICOSE VEIN TREATMENTS

Varicose veins are large, dilated veins just beneath the skin. Many avoid addressing them because they think they are just a cosmetic issue. The truth is they are often a result of a deeper health condition: venous reflux disease. Dr. Doherty discusses details in this video.

UTERINE FIBROID EMBOLIZATION (UFE)

By the age of 50, 70% of women will have developed uterine fibroids. VIVA offers a treatment option that is minimally invasive and less painful than surgery. Learn more in this interview with Dr. Samer Hijaz and Jen Dawson, NP.

PROSTATE ARTERY EMBOLIZATION (PAE)

Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) is an outpatient treatment option for an enlarged prostate, medically termed as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). This treatment requires no tissue removal or manipulation through the urethra, which decreases the risk of impotence and incontinence associated with surgical procedures.

CONTACT US

Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates

6600 West Broad St., Suite 200-B

Richmond, VA 23230

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: (804) 581-8100

Website: https://vivarichmond.com/