For almost 80 years, our family at W.G. Speeks has provided the most trusted and highest rated full-service maintenance and repair of residential and commercial HVAC systems in the greater Richmond region. Since 1943, we’ve earned a reputation you can trust through hard work and a commitment to excellence. With expertise spanning three generations, we treat our valued customers like a member of the family.

You can rely on our highly-reviewed and trusted team of NATE Certified Technicians to make your home your comfort refuge! W. G. Speeks is proud to service all of your HVAC needs including repair or replace air conditioning units, heat pumps, boilers and furnaces. We also provide commercial HVAC services, indoor air quality assessments and duct cleaning. Our entire team is NATE certified to ensure the job is done right and your needs are met every single time.

SERVICES WE OFFER

Air conditioning system repair and installation

Commercial and residential

Heating system repair and installation

iWave air purifying systems

Heat pumps

Gas and oil furnaces

Boilers

Duct Cleaning

TESTIMONIALS

“W.G. Speeks is the best! Always on time, call when they are on the way. All technicians are polite, friendly and take the time to answer questions”

“They show up when they say they will, or contact you and let you know they are behind. Yes, I consider that to be important. Their staff is professional and they do a good job. Their prices are reasonable, but heating and air isn’t cheap anywhere. If you don’t already have a good relationship with another HVAC company, you should give Speeks a call.”

W.G. Speeks

Greg Speeks & Vicki (Speeks) Clark

10711 Paulbrook Dr.

Midlothian, VA 23112

Phone: (804) 276-2800

Email: vclark@wgspeeks.com