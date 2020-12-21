Window Depot USA of Richmond, VA

Frank & Laura Amory, Owners & Operators

2013 Walmart Way, Suite 2013

Midlothian, VA 23113

Phone: (804) 477-8830

Email: Info@WindowDepotOffice.com

PROUD TO BE LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED

Frank and Laura Amory, Owners, Window Depot of Richmond

Richmond is our home (Frank was born and raised in Varina!) and we consider you our neighbors. At Window Depot, we’re not your typical window replacement company. We are committed to providing homeowners, like you, with the very best combination of quality, performance and affordability for their replacement windows, siding and entry door projects. We pride ourselves on providing expert product knowledge and honest advice in a comfortable, no-hassle environment. We are dedicated local home improvement professionals who truly believe in delivering the ultimate in customer satisfaction.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR TOP PRIORITY

From your initial contact with our company through the successful completion of your project and beyond, our goal is to provide you with the very best home improvement experience possible. We are committed to building and maintaining positive, long-term relationships. We have built our name and reputation on providing honest advice, quality products, professional installation and exceptional service. If you are not satisfied, we are not satisfied.

Instead of a transactional sales process, we believe in providing a two-way educational opportunity. Our consultations begin with questions to better understand your needs and objectives. Then we educate you on the various products and services available that will meet your needs. And finally, we help you select the most appropriate product(s) for your home and budget. The last thing you need is high-pressure sales tactics, gimmicks or intimidation to coerce you into buying something that you don’t need or at a time when you are not ready.

WHY WINDOW DEPOT?

National Strength. Local Service.

Our partnership with one of the nation’s largest home improvement networks provides us with significant buying power, allowing us to pass along tremendous savings to our customers without sacrificing quality. And we back it up with the service and craftsmanship of a locally owned and operated business. We are proud to offer Vinyl, Composite and Wood windows with more standard features, Triple Pane at Dual Pane prices, a Lifetime Warranty, and an honest and ethical approach to doing business. You will always receive an overall better experience from Window Depot of Richmond! No gimmicks. No broken promises.

TESTIMONIALS

“From the owners, consultant, office staff, and the professional installers we are very satisfied with our business with Window Depot of Richmond.”

“We were very pleased with their commitment to excellence starting with the owner and working all the way through everyone in the company.”

“Michael (sales rep) was great to work with. Very personable & knowledgeable, he even came up with another window layout option I hadn’t thought of; what a nice change to deal with a through & proactive (not pushy in any way) sales rep. The installers were just as awesome.”

CONTACT US

