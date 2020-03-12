2020 Census count has started: How to complete the legally mandated form

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Once every 10 years, the American population gets a headcount, sizing up how to apportion Congressional districts and electoral college votes.

On March 12, the Census count began, and a push from officials to fill out the form online comes amid growing concern in the United States of the coronavirus spread.

“That will reduce any one to one contact, any face to face contact with any of our employees if it’s not necessary. So, we are advocating people to go online,” said Ron Brown, the partnership coordinator for the U.S. Census Bureau.

There are multiple ways to complete a census form.

Online via https://my2020census.gov/

A toll-free phone number: 844-330-2020

Via the form mailed to you.

Brown says the online form is estimated to take around 10 minutes to complete, but (as seen in the video above) 8News reporter Ben Dennis completed his in just over four minutes.

The U.S. Census Bureau says they are currently hiring people to follow-up with those who have not submitted a form.

“We will have people knocking on their doors to help them, assist them filling out their information,” Brown said.

“We want to get an accurate count across this country.”