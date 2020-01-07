2020 General Assembly: A look at lesser-known bills that caught our eye

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 General Assembly convenes January 8, and there are over 1,000 pieces of legislature proposed. 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher read up on a few of the lesser-known topics that will be discussed during the 90-day session.

Topics range from seat belts on school buses to adjusting the definition of milk. Northam’s “Virginia 2020 Plan” lists out the Democrats’ 11-point agenda for the session.

We know about the gun legislation and equal rights proposals, but there are numerous lesser-known subjects that the General Assembly will be addressing:

HB 15: Public school buses; seat belts

Requires the Board of Education to make regulations to require each new public school bus purchased for the transportation of students to be equipped with a seat belt consisting of a lap belt and shoulder strap or harness in every seat. The bill requires each school board to ensure that no later than July 1, 2038, each school bus that it uses for the transportation of students is equipped with a seat belt in every seat.

HB 38: Tanning facilities; prohibits use by persons under age 18

Prohibits a tanning facility from allowing individuals under age 18 from using a tanning device at such a facility.

HB 74: Public schools; Mental Health First Aid training

Requires each school board to adopt and implement policies that require each teacher and other relevant personnel, as determined by the school board, employed on a full-time basis, to complete a Mental Health First Aid training or similar program. The bill requires each school board to provide such training and provides that a school board may contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, a community services board, a behavioral health authority, a nonprofit organization, or another certified trainer to provide such training.

HB 119: Milk; definition, misbranding product, prohibition

Defines milk as the lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal and provides that a food product is unlawfully misbranded if its label states that it is milk and it fails to meet such definition, except for human breast milk. The bill directs the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to implement a plan to ban all products misbranded as milk.

HB 132: Profane swearing in public; removes the crime from Code

Removes the crime of profane swearing in public, which is currently punishable as a Class 4 misdemeanor.

HB 180: Records of marriages; identification of race

Eliminates the requirement that the race of married parties be included in the marriage record filed with the State Registrar.

HB 297: Goats; grazing on stream buffers

Authorizes a locality that procures and utilizes goats for the temporary grazing of stream buffers to remain in compliance with a resource management plan for pasture land. Such compliance qualifies the locality for matching grants for agricultural best management practices provided through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program. The bill also clarifies that such grazing is not prohibited by certain provisions of the State Water Control Law.

HB 388: Hunting elk; special license created

Authorizes the Board of Game and Inland Fisheries (the Board) to create a special license for hunting elk in the elk management zone that is required in addition to a general hunting license. The bill authorizes the Board to establish (i) quotas and procedures for selection to purchase a special elk license, (ii) a nonrefundable application fee of $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents and a special elk license fee at no more than $40 for residents and $400 for non-residents, and (iii) guidelines permitting the transfer of special elk licenses to individuals, cooperators who assist in meeting agency hunting objectives, or wildlife conservation organizations whose mission is to ensure the conservation of Virginia’s wildlife resources. The bill clarifies that a separate special license to hunt elk is not required to hunt elk outside of the designated elk management zone.

HB 463: Minors; allowing access to firearms, Class 6 felony, etc.

Provides that any person who negligently leaves a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any person under the age of 18 is guilty of a Class 6 felony. Current law provides that any person who recklessly leaves a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any child under the age of 14 is guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor.

HB 578: Smoking in a motor vehicle with a minor present

Expands the group in the presence of whom it is illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle from minors under the age of eight to any minor.

