‘A thousand mile journey starts with one step’: Blackstone newlyweds say ‘I do’ then build a business

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A Blackstone couple is empowering others to achieve their weight loss resolutions by opening a CrossFit gym to mark the new decade.

Married in September, Isaiah and Bethany Warthen hit their first milestone as a couple: owning a business. Combining an old building with a $100,000 investment, they were able to completely transform the original space into a gym-shark haven.

957 CrossFit: construction stages

Owning a business is a dream-come-true for Isaiah Warthen, who was adopted from Ukraine 17 years ago and has been in Blackstone, Virginia ever since.

“A thousand mile journey starts with one step. People ask: how do you know this is gonna work? How do you know? You’ve never owned a business,” Warthen said. “I got a plan. I’ve been working on it. I know what I’m doing. I know this will work.”

After meditating on the idea for two years and getting licensed as a CrossFit professional, Warthen says that he is excited that 957 CrossFit has finally opened its doors for people to come push themselves.

From rings to weights, for better or worse: the Warthen’s in Sept. 2019

Warthen said he couldn’t have done it without his better half. Now, with a baby on the way, they can look forward to even more heavy lifting in the future.

