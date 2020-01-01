‘A tribute to the imagination’: the 12th annual cone parade turns heads for the 12th year running

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A unique New Year’s Day parade hits the streets of Carytown with costumes of all colors and sizes, but one thing remains consistent; the shape — But why cones?

The 12th annual ‘Cone Parade‘ turns heads as Richmonders get the chance to come out dressed as a cone of their own designs to participate in a parade that is unlike any other.

The founder of the Cone Parade, John Oliver, says the event is what your imagination makes of it.

“Well cone first and foremost is whimsical, I mean it’s ridiculous. What is a cone parade? It doesn’t exist. Except in the imagination,” Oliver said. “So it’s a tribute to the imagination and it’s only in the imagination on days like New Year’s Day that people can hope to create something new whether it’s their resolutions or their goals or just to have a little bit more fun.”

The life-size geometric figures travel the streets and bring smiles to all who see.

‘Cone Parade’ flier

Ultimately, the cone’s meaning is up to you. However, the founders of the parade also say that cones are “a powerful symbol of bringing forth and focusing energy.”

However you cone, one thing is certain, you are always welcome at the Cone Parade in Richmond.

