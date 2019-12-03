Airline, transportation officials urge residents to obtain REAL-ID’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — By October 1st, 2020, your license will be required to be a REAL-ID in order for you to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building. Transportation leaders are warning those who plan on procrastinating.

“I don’t want people who travel to become a statistic of those who miss a flight, Perry Miller, President and CEO of the Richmond International Airport, said.

Miller also confirms that this past Thanksgiving weekend saw the highest number of passengers processed at Richmond International Airport (RIC) recorded to date.

In Virginia, if you decide against upgrading your license to REAL-ID, Federal limitations will apply.

DMV statistics show over 900,000 people have already obtained their REAL-ID’s as of December 2019. Officials say that there are still over 1.7 million people who have not.

“If you pull out your driver’s license or an ID right now and it doesn’t have a star for the State of Virginia at the top right, it’s not going to be accepted October 1st of next year,” said Chuck Burke, Central and Southern Virginia TSA Federal Security Director.

DMV officials say not to wait until later to apply, as right now is the best time to do it.

“The best time to come to the Virginia DMV is the middle of the week, middle of the morning, middle of the afternoon,” said Richard Holcomb, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. “REAL-ID is about a 17-minute transaction, about five minutes longer than a regular transaction, but being prepared is going to get you through a lot quicker.”

Be prepared to have several documents at hand when you walk through the doors of the DMV to get your REAL-ID.

Those include:

One proof of legal presence

Two proofs of residency in your jurisdiction

One proof of SSN

Current driver’s license/other proof of identity

It is important to remember that if you are applying for a REAL-ID coming from a state other than Virginia, you must bring your current driver’s license to exchange the one issued by another U.S. state.

Proof of name change may also be required.

For any more information, the TSA has provided a one-minute video on information regarding flying with a REAL-ID.