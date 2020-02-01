An eye on advertising for Navy Hill project

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — More than one group is advertising for the proposed Navy Hill redevelopment project on multiple media platforms.

ChamberRVA is responsible for television advertisements, and NH District is leading the ad effort on social media platforms, according to NH District representative Jeff Kelley and ChamberRVA President and CEO Brian Anderson.

What appears on TV comes at a cost, but not even close to the estimated $1.5 billion price tag to transform downtown into a hub for sports, entertainment, offices and housing.

Anderson told 8News that ChamberRVA has shelled-out “tens of thousands of dollars” for advertisements, and “has not exceeded” $100,000, in an effort to promote and inform the public of the project.

When asked by 8News reporter Ben Dennis ‘If everybody in the city supported the project, would there be a need for advertising at all?’, Anderson said, ‘No.’ Anderson said the ads are backed by private investment and have no tie to taxpayer dollars.

Kelley did not share how much money NH District is spending on their ads, however he assured they were not paid with taxpayer funding.

Media consumers in the Richmond area should not expect the ads to run forever, that’s because Anderson says ChamberRVA is planning to keep them going through Feb. 24, the day City Council is expected to vote on the project’s future.

“We’re holding firm that February 24th is when they will actually vote on the ordinances. And, we will continue to try to educate people up to that point about why we think this is a good development project for the city,” Anderson said.

LATEST HEADLINES: