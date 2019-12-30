Better Business Bureau breaks down ‘red flags’ of fake FTC scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a new scam that has surfaced where scammers threaten you, claiming to be part of the Federal Trade Commission.

The scam separates itself from others, working in two parts:

First, you receive a letter in the mail appearing to be from the FTC. The letter attempts to alert that your finances have put you under suspicion of terrorism and money laundering.

Second, incoming phone calls will have someone on the other line claiming to be from the FTC. They say the only way to escape charges is by sending money in the form of prepaid gift cards.

8News spoke with Present and CEO of the BBB, Barry N. Moore, who wants all people to recognize the red flags of a scam attempt.

“Any time you are called unsolicited, or you are text unsolicited, or someone knocks on your door unsolicited, hang up, don’t respond to the text and don’t open the door until you verify whats going on,” Moore said.

“Ignore it, hang up on it, don’t engage no matter how smooth-talking someone might be on the phone.” Barry N. Moore – President and CEO of BBB

The Better Business Bureau says the FTC will never threaten you with intimidating letters or phone calls, and will also never demand money.

Moore also wants people to be aware of other scams involving bank account information.

“Somebody calls, they have your bank account number. They say, ‘your bank account has fraudulent charges, and we need your PIN number,” Moore explained. “Once you give them your PIN number, they can drain your account in seconds.”

Moore stresses the importance of shredding your personal documents, as that’s one of many ways scammers retrieve your bank account number.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, you are urged to report the instance to the BBB.

