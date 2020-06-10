Chesterfield woman runs personal marathon for brother killed in Iraq

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Erin Wennburg leaves her front door every day to go on a run — inspired by the echoing words of her big brother, Sean.

“You’re ten feet tall and bulletproof.” Sean Miles

She had been training for a Seattle marathon since January — 26.2 hard miles that was supposed to end in a celebrated finish line on June 7.

“I’ve always wanted to do a marathon, then this opportunity came up with this charity that supports Gold Star Families, and they offered an opportunity to do a marathon in Seattle and I jumped at the chance,” Wennburg said.

But the race was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With her tickets already booked, Wennburg felt defeated when she got word that she would not be running but she wasn’t hurt just because the race was canceled.

“I felt like we had done all this work and I was gonna miss my opportunity to do this for Sean,” Wennburg said.

Sean Miles, her older brother, was killed in Iraq in 2006 while serving in the U.S. Marines.

Sgt. Sean H. Miles was killed in action at just 28-years-old.

But Wennburg said he runs with her every day.

“On the days that it’s the hardest to get up and go, I think about my brother being in Iraq and knowing that he was pushing and pushing and pushing to get home,” Wennburg said “… and if he could do that, I can do this little thing like stepping out my door and running.”

Wennburg lifted up her head, put on her running shoes, and decided to create a marathon of her own.

Her coworkers came together to make that happen. On the day she was supposed to be in Seattle, Wennburg was in Richmond running a planned 26.2 mile course from the Virginia War Memorial Carillon to Byrd Park.

“He was with me every step — and maybe trying to trip me up a little bit along the way as a good older brother would,” she said.

She said the run was tough, but she had at least one of her coworkers running beside her at every moment of the race so she was never alone.

Saying his name out loud to honor Miles while she was running, Wennburg crossed the finish line with her brother in her heart and her friends at her side.

