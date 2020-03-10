Communities of faith make adjustments in light of coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fear and uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus have prompted local communities of faith to make adjustments to ensure the health of congregation members.

MUSLIM COMMUNITY

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — Afternoon prayer has started at the Islamic Center of Virginia in North Chesterfield — a congregation with around 50 people supposed to take a pilgrimage to Mecca over spring break.

Saudi Arabia’s suspension of travel visas in light of the novel coronavirus has put those plans on hold.

Changes within and around this local mosque are taking action, says Imam Ammar Amonette.

“Here in the mosque, of course, people are big on shaking hands and hugging, and their close physical contact. Plus, they pray kneeling on the floor. So, we have to tell people not to come when they have maybe a contagious disease or have symptoms,” Imam Amonette said.

Those entering the mosque are running into a new addition — a hand sanitizer dispenser next to where congregants remove their shoes before praying inside.

Amonette also said those maintaining the mosque are re-addressing what kind of cleaning materials to use for the carpet where physical contact is prevalent.

Dr. Naim Bashir, on-site to pray, says the hand sanitizer is a positive for faithful arrivals.

“Most people who come in will perform what we can an ablution, where they wash their hands and their face–certainly for a fair amount of time to cleanse themselves. But for those that come in and are not or have already performed their ablution at home, they can sanitize their hands,” Bashir said.

While no one has been told to say home yet, Imam Amonette says he prioritizes sharing accurate information.

“We do not want people to panic and listen to rumor, but we do want factual information so that we can make informed decisions. And I feel like that we are getting mixed messages from government, and I think it would be ideal if we could get very clear directives.” Imam Ammar Amonette, The Islamic Center of Virginia

This story will be updated with more local communities of faith making changes amid coronavirus concerns.



