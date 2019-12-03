Crowd cheers tree lighting at the Jefferson Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Hotel held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Monday with hundreds in attendance to enjoy.
Several people stood in the hotel’s lobby for the lights to switch on and 8News was there to capture the moment the crowd was waiting for:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- WATCH: Hero officer rescues choking baby on Christmas Eve
- Neighbor risks life to save man from burning Henrico home
- Georgia Tech tops Hawaii 70-53 for 3rd at Diamond Head Classic
- Man stabs woman in front of several children, kills her
- Bank robbery suspect throws stolen money, wishes everyone ‘Merry Christmas,’ witness says