Delay at the DMV: Chesterfield residents lament the statewide issue

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says technical disruptions have been resolved after services stalled for hours on Tuesday.

“The connectivity problem which had affected our operations statewide was an external IT issue that originated with our IT services provider,” Virginia DMV Communications Project Manager Brandy Brubaker said in an email.

Around 10:30 a.m. the DMV took to Twitter, saying they recognized a “connectivity problem,” and an hour later said the problem stemmed from an external IT issue.

Several people inside a Chesterfield County DMV office told 8News they sat inside for hours, and that staff indicated problems surrounded driver’s licenses.

“The problem that they called out was that they were having issues with anything license-related and Real ID’s,” Robin Robert, a Chesterfield County resident, said.

The Virginia DMV said they worked with IT services provider Virginia Information Technologies Agency to resolve the issue.

Julie Fuentes, the acting communications director for Virginia Information Technologies Agency, said, “As a result of maintenance on systems in the commonwealth, network congestion negatively impacted operations at some agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

It was a solution seemingly solved, but not early enough for 15-year-old Margaux Robert.

“I went to the DMV at 8 a.m. this morning to take a (driver’s) permit test, and we’ve been here and it’s 1:20 right now…’ ‘…if we don’t get anything done today I’m not going to school tomorrow, so I can take my test,” Robert said.

One person who claimed to be a DMV employee, requesting anonymity, told 8News there were periodic problems last week with a driver’s license processing system.

Brubaker said, “Last week, our IT services provider experienced some temporary network slowdowns, rather than an outage, in the afternoon which affected some offices briefly.”

LATEST HEADLINES: