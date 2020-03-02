Democrats end White House bids before Super Tuesday: What it means to ‘call it quits’

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — What does it mean to call it quits? After the South Carolina primary, a wave of Democrats dropped out of the race for the White House: Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

8News Political Analyst Richard Meagher sat down with 8News reporter Ben Dennis to break down possible answers.

Before discussing political factors behind a candidate dropout, Meagher says there’s practicality at play ahead of Super Tuesday.

“It’s an expensive day to run a campaign and so we have to remember that campaigns are like small businesses, and making the decision about when to close the business is an important one so you don’t end up owing a ton of money,” Meagher said.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg will reportedly back Joe Biden, following their exits. It’s unclear why, exactly, these candidates made their decisions to stop running, but Meagher says politics become more of a factor as the party’s convention nears.



Rich Meagher: “There has been encouragement among some democratic activists, some democratic voters, maybe some party elites for some of these candidates to drop out so that support can coalesce around a more moderate candidate to counter what is seen as somewhat more radical agenda of Bernie sanders. So, Buttigieg’s supporters may flock to Joe Biden…

Ben Dennis: “…whether he makes an endorsement or not?”

Rich Meagher: “…that’s right. At least the fact that he is not standing for election means that those voters are free to engage with somebody else.”

Whether Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg or Elizabeth Warren win a number of states on Super Tuesday, Meagher says the race will remain a battle to win delegates for the Democratic nomination for president.

“What we will know about tomorrow is who will win the popular vote in a number of states, but that doesn’t tell us very much about who has sewn-up the nomination because of the proportional allocation because there are statewide delegates and delegates that are allocated by district. The number won’t add up in a simple way,” Meagher said.

Polls for Virginia’s open primary will open 6 a.m., Tuesday.