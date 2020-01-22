Help Wanted: Virginia needs thousands of workers for U.S. Census Bureau 2020 count

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The United States Census Bureau seeks to fill numerous local positions for the once-a-decade national headcount of people living in the country. In the Richmond area alone, the federal government seeks “over 3,500 applicants.”

“Currently we have about 1,400 and we need to get to that 3,500 number. We have lots of jobs,” Ron Brown, partnership coordinator for the United States Census Bureau, said.

Open slots include recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office-based positions and people “knocking on doors, trying to get the information we are looking for, trying to help people respond to the Census,” Brown said.

Despite the tall job order, Brown says the need is significantly less than the need in 2010. He says that’s due, in part, to the new census offering for people to answer questions online, and on the phone.

Nationally, “we have to hire over half a million people to do this decennial. In 2010 we hired over a million people. we don’t have to hire as many people as we have done in the past, because we always had to put more people out in the field to knock on those doors and get those forms back,” Brown said.

The U.S. Census Bureau says application qualifications include:

You must be at least 18 years old.

U.S. Citizenship — with the potential for some exception.

The ability to speak, write and read English

Brown says bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply, and no college degree is required.

“There will be some jobs that will start out as 17 dollars an hour. there are some jobs that are based here in our Census office that are 40 dollars an hour. so, it will fluctuate on those two ranges. depending on what folks are looking for.” Ron Brown, partnership coordinator for the United States Census Bureau

More application information can be found here or call 1-855-562-2020.

WRIC.COM will have details on Jan. 23 how the local count effort is expected to come together, and what census participants can expect.

