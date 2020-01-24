Henrico County hiring 911 dispatchers amid growing population

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is hiring 911 public safety dispatchers to address the county’s growing population and wants people to consider taking on this new challenge as a career option.

They are looking for people with the ability to multi-task, good communication skills, and those that can react quickly in stressful situations; but most importantly, communication is key.

In common instances of house fires, car accidents, and other emergencies, 911 dispatchers are the first form of communication to save lives.

“Responsibilities of 911 operators are to answer emergency calls for service when people are calling 911 usually on the worst day of their life,” said Rebekah Taylor, Emergency Communications Supervisor at Henrico County. “We listen to the background noise, we listen to what the person is saying, we listen to the inflection in their voice, to know what is really going on to get them the help that they need,” Taylor said.

The county has also adapted to the ‘digital age’ of technology by implementing ‘e-911’ where you can text your emergency to the first responders.

“They’re able to text 911 it comes in the exact same way as a cell phone, the only difficult part of it is that it doesn’t give us an address,” Taylor said.

The job does not require a college education, and you can start by making $38,415 a year, with a 4.8% raise per career level*:

Communications Officer First Class – 15 college credits + specialized training criteria

Senior Communications Officer – 30 college credits + specialized training criteria

Master Communications Officer – 45 college credits + specialized training criteria

Career Communications Officer – 60 college credits + specialized criteria

*Based upon training, performance, attendance and discipline criteria in addition to educational requirements.

The deadline to apply is March 2nd for Henrico County, but the county you live in may also be looking to hire public safety dispatchers.

