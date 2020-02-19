Henrico gun store burglarized 3 times since December wants ‘justice’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRC) — Staff at one local gun store is hoping to bring suspects to justice after their three-month-old store was burglarized three times.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, together are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with knowledge leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for the multiple burglaries.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before they’re brought to justice,” Mike Collawn, store spokesperson for New American Arms, said.

The first burglary at the W. Broad Street store happened on opening day, Dec. 8. The store was hit, again, around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 and once more approximately 5 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Following the first, second and third burglaries, Collawn says the store has installed additional security measures including new glass, cameras and implemented new training for employees.

“So after the first incident, we consulted different security companies to up our security in the store. we were in the processing of upping security when the second robbery occurred,” Collawn said.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka did not say how many guns may be on the street, however, they believe two to four people were involved in the Dec. 8 incident, two people on Jan. 19 and 3-4 people on Jan. 29.

Information can be provided to ATF by calling l 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) via email at ATFTips@atf.gov. The Henrico County Police Division can be reached at 804-501-5000.

