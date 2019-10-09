1  of  5
Henrico student wants to help others with ‘EZ Door Opener’ invention

by: Tyler Thrasher

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caleb Scott, a student at Moody Middle School, said helping people is his main source of inspiration when it comes to making his inventions.

“The elderly, babies, pets, kids,” Scott said, when thinking of the groups of people he’d love to help.

What started as an elementary school science fair project, the EZ Door Opener has gathered a lot of attention.

“I wanted to make something that helped people open doors easier because I know a lot of people struggle with that.”

Having full hands, injuries, and for small children who can’t reach the doorknob, the EZ Door Opener is a perfect way to make doing just that a little easier.

In a homemade video, Caleb put his invention to the test. He then submitted the video to the 4th Annual Inventors Challenge where he was up against 4,000 submissions across 76 cities around the world.

The young innovator won the competition for his age group of third to fifth graders.

Thrilled with taking home the Alexander Graham Bell Prize, Caleb told 8News he was overjoyed and proud of his accomplishment.

“I was sort of stunned at first, like, is this really happening to me? And after that I was really happy,” Caleb said.

But for Caleb, the true prize is getting to share his invention with other people.

