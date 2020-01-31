How Henrico Police investigate solicitation of children online

HENRICO, Va (WRIC) — Image manipulation and online profiles appearing to be operated by children are tactics police in Henrico County use to investigate crimes of child solicitation on the internet.

In order to learn more about these investigations, 8News agreed to cover the face of ‘Joe,’ one member of an undisclosed amount of people on Henrico County’s Vice Investigation Team (VIT), in order to protect his personal and professional security.

‘Joe,’ a member of the Henrico County Vice Investigation Team

Henrico Police said investigators posed as a juvenile female online in the case of a Louisiana man, Justin Eric Jakubielski, 33, who was extradited to Henrico County and served seven warrants for child solicitation.

For VIT investigations, ‘Joe’ said “99% of the cases we have are not tip-generated. We go onto some very specific websites.”

Online outlets on the eyes of investigators including social media sites, dating apps, and mocospace.com.

At the root of VIT operations are undercover profiles appearing to be operated by a child; right down to the photos.

“There’s plenty of applications out there that will, in an instant, de-age someone to look in their early teens,” ‘Joe’ said — noting the popular image-sharing app Snapchat has filters that can de-age a person.

‘Joe’ said that images sent by investigators are not sexual in nature, and photos that may be sent are of police officers.

He says that’s so officers can testify in court they were directly involved, and because it falls in-line with “best practices.”

“This person can come and say ‘this is me, this is my age. I am a sworn police officer,” ‘Joe’ said.

Using a hypothetical example, ‘Joe’ said, “We wouldn’t want to go to the internet and download an image of Miley Cyrus when she was younger, because we don’t have that person’s permission to do this. They don’t know that image is being used for that purpose.”

For the VIT team, building a strong case is crucial. In order to do so, ‘Joe’ says police stay away from initiating the communication in question.

“We don’t make any kind of sexual gestures. We don’t make any kind of sexual talk. All of that is initiated by the person chatting with us. We give them numerous opportunities to end that conversation after we tell them how old we are. When we tell them how old we are, it’s very early on in the conversation. I will tell you that a lot of people say, ‘thank you, but no thank you’ and are on their way once we make that disclosure. But, we try to inject that age very early in the conversation so there is no doubt, in the mind of the person having this conversation that they are talking to a child–or what they perceive to be a child.” ‘Joe,’ a member of the Henrico County Vice Investigation Team

Since VIT’s inception in May of 2018, Henrico Police say officers have investigated 83 cases. Of those, 58 people have been arrested and 10 have been fully adjudicated. The remaining are in various states of investigative and legal processes.