‘I am an agent of change’: VMHC recreates 105-year-old photo with ‘impactful’ Virginia women

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — August 18 marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women that right to vote. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, leading the statewide commemoration, decided to cap off the occasion by reenacting a famous photo from the time period.

The photo, dating back to 1915, showed notable women from the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. This year, the museum reached out to other ‘impactful’ women who represent their lives as ‘Agents of Change.’

(1915) Equal Suffrage League of Richmond, Va.

Courtesy: Adèle Goodman Clark papers held in VCU Libraries Special Collections and Archives

Leslie Byrne, the first woman elected to Congress in the Commonwealth of Virginia, says being a part of this photo is an incredible feeling.

“To see this culmination of a hundred years of history is kind of exciting for us,” Byrne said. “All of us have dedicated year after year after year of making women more productive in the political sphere.”

Posing with a 1909 Rambler 44 Touring car, those selected for the photo embraced the decades of fighting women before them, in the exact same place 100 years later.

“All these women who were supporting the vote in Richmond, at the time, that was not an easy job,” said Nico Cathcart, a notable painter/muralist. “Being able to sit in their shoes is astounding.”

Chelsea Higgs Wise, a racial justice advocate selected for the photo, said she was excited for her voice to be included in this historic moment as an agent of change.

“It’s a representation of black women and women of color which is a hundred years in the making of progress,” Wise said.

Dr. Tiffany Jana, a literary author, says the sheer number and volume of women created an energy that was oriented towards developing a new way of progression for the future.

The Agents of Change today

“Having all of this strong female energy I think is indicative of the future we are moving into,” Jana said.

With all of the progression made by women in the last century, the Agents of Change say there is still plenty of work still to be done.

The official recreated photo is set to be unveiled at the VMHC on Sunday, March 8, 2020; in celebration of the opening of Agents of Change and International Women’s Day.

