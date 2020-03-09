‘I am music, it just engulfs me’: RPD officer breaks over a million views on singing video

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Inside of Truth Ministries on West Broad Street resides the music grounds of the Richmond Police Officer who went viral last week — singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Best in Me’ in a Facebook post that hit over a million views.

Officer Mervin Mayo has been with RPD since 2005 and currently serves as a school resource officer in the Community, Youth and Intervention Services (CYIS) Unit. He also participates in the Police Athletic League program as a referee and mentor.

Mayo says he has posted videos before, and this is the third video he has put on Facebook that has received attention — but none have come close to the amount of support he’s received from the community on this video. As of Monday evening, Officer Mayo’s latest video has been viewed more than 1 million times.

“I am music. It engulfs me.” Mervin Mayo

“I try to keep people uplifted,” Mayo said. “I’ve been playing music all my life — since I was nine. I started playing the piano at 12-years-old. I’ll get on the piano and play for hours. I’ve played before til my fingers started bleeding.”

Wearing his RPD uniform with pride — Officer Mayo says he will sing at any moment he can.

Officer Mayo’s cruiser outside of Truth Ministries

“I sing all day, every day. When I get home the first thing I do is jump on the piano at my house,” Mayo said.

Reaction to his post has shown that music can bring people together — even in the most unexpected moments.

WATCH: 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher singing with Officer Mayo

Have you ever seen a police officer and news reporter sing together?



I got a lesson in soul today. Music knows no bounds. @RichmondPolice Officer Mayo posted a video singing that got over a million views – touching many hearts. I’ll have a story about HIM tonight @8NEWS. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/4OIzvpTXVe — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) March 9, 2020

