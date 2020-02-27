In the pool during school: Henrico elementary school pilots swim instructions as part of curriculum

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A collaboration between NOVA Swimming and Ruby Carver Elementary School is bringing kids to the pool during the school day.

During this pilot initiative, Ruby Carver 2nd-graders get to go with their teacher to NOVA Tuesdays through Fridays for over an hour to receive professional swim instructions from NOVA instructors.

With the goal of bringing quality swim experiences to today’s youth, Henrico County Physical Education Specialist, Mark Brandenburger, says making swimming a part of the PE curriculum has everyone excited.

“They look forward to it,” Brandenburger said. “They come in with smiles and leave with smiles. In a pilot program, we look for what relationships may already be present. It was a perfect match and Carver students, parents and staff were eager to get their kids in the water.”

The program is more than just about treading water, according to Lisa Brown, the Swim Lessons Director at NOVA.

“It’s a life skill and if we can do our part to help these kids swim and be safe in the water, we are happy to do so. A skilled swimmer is a safer swimmer,” Brown said.

Being a safe swimmer can also save a child’s life, Brandenburger said.

“Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death and one of the primary factors in that is swimming ability,” Brandenburger said. “Another is water safety and they’re learning both here.”

I will have this full story on @8NEWS — hearing from directors and specialists on what makes this program so special. There’s also a gold medal Olympian involved. 🥇 — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) February 27, 2020

Ann McGee, Executive Director of NOVA, says programs like this give students a healthy break in the school week.

“To know that in Henrico County this is part of the learning program will make them better students and really contribute to their life experience,” McGee said.

NOVA’s facility ranks in the Top 20 in the nation, according to Brown. She says that they are a ‘Gold Medal Club,’ and have even produced an Olympic athlete in Townley Haas. They say these days they wouldn’t be surprised if there was a rising Olympian in their pool.

“We don’t know where the next one will be, but they’re in the water right now,” said Brandenburger.

