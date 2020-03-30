‘It’s gonna be okay, RVA’: Richmond woman using sidewalk chalk to spread positivity during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is hoping to spread a positive message in a creative way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria Rubio drew a message on a sidewalk by her house, but never expected it to reach as many people as it did. Combining a box of chalk with a little imagination — Rubio has become a sidewalk artist overnight.

“I posted on Facebook — my drawing — and the first drawing said ‘everything’s gonna be okay, RVA,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s friends quickly gravitated toward her idea and asked her to draw on their sidewalks as well. Now, around 30 drawings later, she is leaving her mark all over the city — hoping more people will join in and illustrate their own positive messages in chalk.

“We need all the positivity we can get,” Rubio said. “Kindness inspires kindness. Now I’m just going around Richmond trying to paint all the streets.”

“The beauty of chalk is when it rains you get to do it all over again.” Maria Rubio

