James River Parks System to implement master plan after City Council approval

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As outdoorsy Virginians plan for the summer months, the James River Parks System is planning for the next decade. The Richmond City Council adopted a new, 10-year master plan earlier in the month that tees up a list of 60-plus project for over 600 acres.

“The master plan is divided into short term, mid term, long term action items,” Bryce Wilk, the superintendent of James River Park, told 8News.

One goal park officials hope to achieve is to better connect existing green space so people would be able to go from Great Shiplock Park in Richmond’s Shockhoe Bottom all the way to the area near Huguenot Flatwater Park. Wilk says plans are underway to provide better park accessibility near Huguenot Flatwater Park, another item to tackle up front.

“Right now there is a way to get canoes and kayaks and rafts down into the water, but it’s very steep grade,” Wilk said, “but it’s not able to be used by people who use wheelchairs who who have different mobility-type restrictions.”

This is seen as a plus for Matt Perry with Riverside Outfitters, which offers river rafting.

“It’s certainly going to help our customers and broaden who we’re able to offer our services to,” Perry told 8News, “and green ways, I mean, it would be great to have customers who ride our bikes into the parks system. Rather than having to shuttle everyone in with our own vehicles. “

Wilk said improving signage and making trail connections will help reach accessibility goals. For the city’s parks department, the master plan provides a teaching moment.

“So, teaching not only our youth through our programming with Richmond Public Schools, but having adult programming, learning how to be safe on the river,” said Deborah Morton, the deputy director of Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Like most things in life, these action items won’t be free. They’ll likely need support of public and private investment, according to Katherine Mitchell with Friends of the James River Park.

“There’s also the potential for state and federal funding,” Morton continued. “And one of the things that the implementation group is fundraising and where those opportunities are.”

