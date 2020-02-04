Learning from legislators: Youth clubs visit the capitol for ‘4-H Day’

In the video above, 8News speaks with young members visiting the Capitol from Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 4-H has one main objective: Growing true leaders. The club represents itself as a community for all children and helps youth learn valuable life skills with an end goal of creating a positive change in their communities and the world around them.

4-H clubs around the state spent February 2 visiting the Virginia State Capitol, taking advantage of an opportunity to learn about governmental procedures. The club aimed to emphasize the importance of citizen involvement.

4-H members had a chance to observe the legislative process in action, hear from congressional aides and page programs, as well as being able to tour the Capitol and soak up the historical sites in Richmond.

“You learn someting new every time you come here.” 4-H Youth tells 8News

