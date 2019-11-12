LGBTQ veterans event honors those who served

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Diversity Richmond hosted their first “Our Story – Our Truth” event in Richmond to give LGBTQ veterans and their families a chance to share their experiences while serving.

Patricia King, America’s first transgender soldier, spoke at the event and believes “the stories” of “all people” who served matters.

“Everybody’s service matters,” King said. “Whether you are black, white, gay, straight, male or female, it doesn’t matter. If you raised your hand and swore an oath to our Constitution, we want the opportunity to remember you, thank you for your service, and celebrate you.”

Many came out to show their support and participate in sharing their experiences in the military, from their struggles to happiness.

Organizers with “Our Story – Our Truth” say they plan to honor LGBTQ veterans for years to come.