Louisa 5-year-old creates a board game, hoping to raise money for animals in Australia’s wildfires

LOUISA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Tempe Cushman, a 5-year-old from Louisa County, was challenged by her teacher to make a game-show for her STEAM project. However, the purpose of her project was much more than just getting a good grade.

Tempe named the board game “Save the Animals of Australia,” and hopes to make other children understand what has been happening in the country. Her mother, Jennifer Cushman, says Tempe got the idea from herself.

“I was always talking about the wildfires at home,” Cushman said. “We thought it would be a good idea to theme her project after it.”

The board game then caught the attention of a teacher in Australia.

“Tempe’s game-Save the Animals of Australia was sent to a teacher in Australia, Perth in Western Australia to be exact thanks to my son’s 2nd-grade teacher Dana Nemec. This lovely teacher Jennifer Windsor-Christenson was so moved by the compassion of one little girl in rural Virginia she asked to share it with her class and with her friends and family on Facebook.”

Cushman says she plans on making replicas of Tempe’s game in hopes to get the attention of someone to mass-produce it.

“We also are looking for a company or a person with a really big heart that would like to produce this game,” Cushman said. “Then sell it with a portion of the profits going to help the animals in Australia.”

Tempe’s favorite animals are koalas and kangaroos, and she hopes with a little help that they can save the animals.

CLICK HERE for more digital exclusives, and don’t forget to follow 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher on Twitter.