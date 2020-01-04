Meet $uper Kennedy: a Fredericksburg 7-year-old on a mission to teach the value of saving money

With a rap song that you can't help but sing along to

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Kennedy O’Neal is no stranger to saving money. In fact, she’s written a book and recorded music about financial responsibility.

Meet Super Kennedy O’Neal! This 7-year-old is a great rapper, with a positive message reaching children about financial responsibility. I’ll have the story on @8NEWS! pic.twitter.com/2BaKW11Rwm — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 3, 2020

Her book, The Adventures of $uper Kennedy, sold over 10 thousand copies nationwide. Kennedy’s parents started teaching her about finances at a young age.

“I have been saving money since I was two years old.” Kennedy O’Neal

After so much success with her book, she wanted to pass her knowledge of saving on a different platform. That’s when she wrote her first single, “Piggy Bank.”

“It’s about teaching kids how to save money,” Kennedy said. “They need to know how to save so they don’t go broke.”

Her music video, filmed by videographer Tawaan Brown, combined synchronized choreography, rap music, and fun altogether.

With lyrics like, “hundred dollars? Imma put that in my bank,” and, “I want my piggy to bank. This little piggy’s not broke,” it gives kids a catchy and memorable way to remember to save.

“We want to let these kids know to remember the song, and save the money in your piggy bank,” Kennedy’s father, Christopher O’Neal said. “We want to make saving and investing cool.”

When Kennedy was just 5 years old, she was on Good Morning America to feature her book to the hosts.

Meet Kennedy O'Neal. She's the five-year-old author of "The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing." pic.twitter.com/Bc2nN21Pjk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2018

Kennedy’s father says it is important to stay grounded and humble on the rise to fame.

“You become successful, you work hard, you make money, you save and invest… but at the end of the day you help people.” Christopher O’Neal

Kennedy wants her music video to reach kids across America, but the lessons may benefit people older than her, too.

Kennedy’s father tells 8News that her ambitions go beyond stardom.

“We will connect with a ‘well company’ and start digging wells for villages that don’t have clean water,” O’Neal said. ” So I’m like well, Kennedy, how do you know there are some villages without water? She was like, I seen it on youtube!”

Her song is available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming services.

CLICK HERE for more digital exclusives, and don’t forget to follow 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher on Twitter.