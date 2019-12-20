Midlothian elementary schooler spreads the holiday spirit, donating to help children get glasses

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of children struggle with poor vision, making things like learning in school and playing sports difficult. Eva Viele, a 9-year-old from Woolridge Elementary, chose to donate to her new favorite charity, Conexus, this holiday season.

“For the holidays, each member of my family was going to donate to a charity that meant something to them,” Eva said. “I figured this is a very great charity, and a little money can go a long way.”

Eva, who got her glasses in 1st grade, was initially shocked when she found out that so many other kids her age had poor vision.

Eva giving a Conexus representative her donation.

Conexus gives free screenings, eye exams and glasses to children in need. Eva made her donation to the campaign so that other people in her community can benefit from healthier vision and new glasses.

“Giving is a really big part of our family. and we have so much. Other families don’t have as much. Giving is a lot and especially around the holiday season. It’s a really good time to give.” Eva Viele

And that is what the holidays are truly about.

You can also follow Eva’s footsteps and donate to Conexus.

