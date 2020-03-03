Midlothian sixth-grader writes children’s book to take stand against bullying

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kelan Davoud, a Midlothian sixth-grader, is taking a stand for bullied children. He has written a book entitled, “Kelan and The Magical Glove,” hoping to inspire kids to take a stand against the bullies in their lives.

“The whole story is based on me and my friend building legos and dealing with bullies at the time,” Kelan said. “Back in fifth grade there were some kids just messing around with other kids and just not being cool with them — picking on them. So I wanted to discuss this topic and just put it out there for everyone.”

The book was inspired by bedtime stories with his father, who was the first to initiate making the book a reality.

“He would tell a story before I went to bed and then we kinda just turned it into a book. He came downstairs one night and told my mom that we need to start writing this down cause this could be a big thing one day,” Kelan said.

They sent the book to an illustrator after recording themselves figuring out the character plot and writing the story.

Cover art for Kelan’s book

“What are we gonna do for this book? We wanted to build a catapult to kinda launch water balloons at the bullies and teach them a lesson,” Kelan said.

With one book behind him, Kelan plans on writing more in the future.

“So I just hope this is gonna teach bullies to chill that this isn’t cool and the people that are being bullied to stand up and just not let this happen.” Kelan Davoud

The book can be purchased on Amazon, here.

