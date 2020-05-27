‘Music inspires hope’: The Broadberry introduces Richmond’s first drive-in concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With concert venues being closed as a result of COVID-19, Richmond music lovers haven’t been able to see their favorite musicians on stage.

The Broadberry is bringing Richmond its first-ever drive-in concert on June 13th at City Stadium, however, giving people a chance to create a positive memory during the pandemic. It’s been ‘lights out’ at The Broadberry since the start of the pandemic, but the popular music venue is adapting to create a new experience from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Lucas Fritz and Jessica Gordon, the co-owners of Broadberry Entertainment Group, said the ‘Catalina Car Mixer,’ experience is once in a lifetime.

“There’s nothing to compare this to,” Fritz said. “It’s not like this is worse or better than the last drive-in concert you went to, because there’s never been a drive-in concert. We can move forward in a creative and innovative way while still maintaining safety.”



Jessica Gordon and Lucas Fritz

“At that time, like everyone, we didn’t really know how long things were gonna be closed for, we knew it was going to be at least a few weeks, but it could be much longer,” Gordon added. “The first time it passed through my head was when I saw the Goochland Drive-In was opening. I was kinda like, I wonder if they could have a band play there. I think that a lot of people are anxious to see live entertainment and just get out of the house in a safe way.”

A parking lot concert that connects to your car’s speakers over FM radio. Topper Dandy, the Band Leader of Three Sheets to the Wind, said they are just excited to perform again.

“To suggest that drive-in concerts are going to be the sole paradigm moving forward is not really what we think it is, but we do think it is exactly the right thing for this moment,” Dandy said. “Ultimately, you can either sit at home and complain, or you can embrace a reality as it exists and do something.”

Topper Dandy

For $99 and 4 max occupants per vehicle — the concert aims to give people hope of returning to a normal future.

“Music is an outlet, it inspires emotion, it inspires hope, it makes people happy, it makes people sad, it makes them feel,” Fritz said.

