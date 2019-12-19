Oregon Hill home turns heads with dazzling Christmas light display

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Richmond leaves no spot unfilled when it comes to bringing holiday cheer to the city.

At 408 S. Laurel St., all are invited to see the bright lights that homeowner, Marc Leslie, spends weeks preparing every year.

Leslie calls it the Oregon Hill Christmas House.

“The world’s a tough world, and I think its nice to have something that makes people happy even for a few minutes … so that’s worth it to me,” Leslie said.

Leslie tells 8News that he spends over 140 hours of work a year on making sure the house is as festive as possible. He also says that the lights that burn out are the biggest costs he faces.

I got to visit the Oregon Hill Christmas House last night! It was exciting to meet the homeowner, and see how much hard work and dedication he puts into bringing the holiday spirit to the neighborhood. Find out more on @8NEWS ❄️🎅 pic.twitter.com/qiEBH4DF1G — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) December 19, 2019

“That’s where the money really hits you,” Leslie said. “Probably 50 to 60 strands of lights every year. For a week, my wife and I sit inside and for like three to four hours. We pull lights out and test them fix them.”

Starting in early November every year since 2001, the couple has been slowly collecting lights to bring holiday cheer to the city.

It just goes to show that the holidays can be a little brighter with a lot of lights.

