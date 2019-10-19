Petersburg’s historic Thomas Wallace House turned into Airbnb

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sleep surrounded by history? Well, now you can stay at the historic Thomas Wallace House in Petersburg through Airbnb.

The Wallace house is a state and national historic treasure. On April 3, 1865, President Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant met on the front porch to have a discussion related to terms for Lee’s surrender at Appomattox.

During the time of his visit, President Lincoln is said to have smoked cigars on the front porch and stepped into the library to talk with General Grant.

President Lincoln was assassinated nearly two weeks after that meeting.

The Thomas Wallace house, also known as ‘The Lincoln Home’ is a two-story, Italianate style home that was built in 1855. Although the home is available for rentals on Airbnb, it is still being restored.

8News sat down with Boyd Burton, a contractor working on the restoration of the house.

“We are doing something that benefits the whole community every building we fix in Petersburg, adds to the value of Petersburg, which is a city that I love,” Burton said.

Burton said the home is in its first phase of restoration. There are two more phases to go.

However, that hasn’t stopped guests from wanting to stay. Burton said people who have stayed through Airbnb are fascinated by the restoration process.

Petersburg has many unrestored historical properties, Burton said. When they first started working on the home, he was concerned about the front porch of the home.

” [It] was in horrible shape, it was falling off and falling down and we had concerns about the viability of it but were able to put it back together,” Burton said.

People from all over the world can come and stay at the historic home and learn more about Petersburg and the nation’s history.

The home is also available for parties, gatherings, announcements and weddings.

To experience a room at ‘The Lincoln Home’ click here.