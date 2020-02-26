Police searching for La Milpa restaurant’s stolen food truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Restaurant owners are looking for answers after realizing that their food trailer was stolen from their business’ parking lot.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, Chesterfield Police received a call that a black 2012 Continental Food Trailer was stolen from La Milpa in the 6900 block of Hull Street Road sometime between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Owners of La Milpa say they left their food trailer overnight in the parking lot outside of the building, but when Tonatiuh Gonzalez, son of the La Milpa’s owner, came in for his shift the next day — it was gone.

Someone stole La Milpa’s food truck right out of their parking lot! I’m speaking with owners of the Mexican restaurant today on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/vaMC8uT8RS — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) February 26, 2020

“I just came inside and asked everybody ‘where is the trailer?’ If they knew something about it, anything,” Gonzalez said.

Then, he envisioned the loss of La Milpa’s catering supplies inside of the trailer that they use for events like weddings.

“We had some equipment like a stove, fryer, generator… we just bought that generator. We need it. We really need it,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the trailer was up for sale, but if they weren’t able to sell it by the summer then they would use it for catering events.

“Just give it back. We are family-friendly, so we never thought anything like this would happen to us.” Tonatiuh Gonzalez

Anyone with any information regarding the stolen trailer is urged to contact police or Crime Solvers.

