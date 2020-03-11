‘Protect yourself’: Health experts urge train passengers to travel with caution

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is affecting travel companies across the nation in different ways. Officials at Amtrak said that they are monitoring the disease and are taking steps to keep the train clean.

In a statement, Amtrak representatives alerted their customers that the safety of passengers is the top priority of their company.

The safety of our customers and employees is Amtrak’s top priority. We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts. In order to maintain a safe environment and address customer concerns, we are taking measures including: • Enhanced cleaning protocols. We have increased the frequency of cleaning service on our trains and at our stations. • Additional antibacterial products. We have increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees throughout our trains and stations. • No change fees on bookings made through April 30, 2020. We are waiving change fees so you can book travel on Amtrak® with confidence, knowing you have the flexibility to change your plans. Amtrak statement

Amtrak operates 300 trains nationwide and despite their best efforts to keep the trains clean, Dr. James Palmieri, Ph.D., an expert in microbiology and immunology, said Amtrak would have their hands full if they tried to keep the train virus-free.

“You would have to do it after every person,” Palmieri said. “Protect yourself. Period. Every person that’s on the train, and everything they’re touching could be covered in the virus.”

Dr. Palmieri said after Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement of nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, the number is likely much higher of those with the disease.

“From the epidemiological point, there are probably ten or twenty times that are not known yet,” Palmieri said.

Dr. Palmieri recommends that, if you are riding a train, you should clean your cell phone and bring baby wipes soaked in isopropyl alcohol with you to wipe areas you sit or railings you grasp on to when boarding or exiting the train.

Amtrak has canceled three trains that operate between New York and Washington due to lower demand for travel. They say additional schedule changes are under consideration.

