Puppy found in trash can, investigation continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A puppy found in a trash can on Sunday is on the road to recovery as Richmond Animal Care and Control is still searching for answers on how the puppy landed in the garbage, to begin with.

“He was pretty close to skin and bones,” RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young said.

Photos of the frail condition of nine-week-old ‘Biggie Smalls’ were shared on RACC’s Facebook page after the puppy was found Sunday afternoon in Creighton Court.

Altamese Robinson said she called 911 after finding the puppy in her own trash can.

“I’m scared of dogs so I didn’t know what to do,” Robinson told 8News.

Meet Altemese Robinson. She says she found the frail puppy, and made a call to 911 for help. “I’m scared of dogs so I didn’t know what to do.” @8NEWS shares her story and what we know about ‘Biggie Smalls’’ case. pic.twitter.com/tGonKJZ3TE — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) January 29, 2020

Investigators at RACC are hoping to shore-up unanswered questions.

“How did he end up there? Did he belong to someone? Who did he belong to?” Young asked.

Neighbors told 8News they are surprised about the discovery of the dog, including Dusty Johnson.

“People over here are animal lovers. So, it’s kind of shocking that somebody would put a puppy in the trashcan,” Johnson said.

Young said ‘Biggie Smalls’ is getting healthier and heavier; now weighing over seven pounds, three days after he weighed around five founds when discovered.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact RACC at (804) 646-5573.