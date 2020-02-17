Reviving Highland Springs Little League: Volunteers bring baseball back to the East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Founded in 1954, Highland Springs Little League faded away five years ago from its volunteer base dissolving. Now, new volunteers have taken a stand to bring baseball back to Eastern Henrico — giving the community access to America’s favorite pastime.

Jimmy Gallagher, President of the reformed Highland Springs Little League, told 8News how he gained the inspiration to take the helm when he visited the old baseball field.

“I rode through here one day and saw the fields empty, and inquired what I needed to do to bring it back,” Gallagher said.

He said he had to reach out to Little League International to get clearance to recreate the program. Gallagher says he spent the majority of his days volunteering his time to getting this program off the ground.

“I spend about 16 to 20 hours a day working on something to do with baseball or softball with the association. It’s been a great journey so far,” Gallagher explained.

5 years ago Highland Springs Little League dissolved.



Now, baseball is coming back to Eastern Henrico thanks to these hard-working volunteers at @HSLL_RVA. Tomorrow, they’re offering a special $50 registration at 300 Read St. ⚾️



I will have the full story on @8NEWS next week. pic.twitter.com/CmNivTffll — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) February 14, 2020

He doesn’t do it all alone, however, as many other volunteers give their time to the association as well. Jeff Jackson, Vice President of the Highland Springs Little League, says there is still much more work to get done.

“There’s a lot of things that need to change in the east end. Showing these kids that not only is this community out here for them, but there are other opportunities for them,” Jackson said.

The program ranges from baseball to softball with the goal of having 11 to 13 teams on their roster, including programs like the ‘Challenger League.’

“This program is for kids with disabilities, kids that aren’t physically capable of being out on a regular baseball field but still want the opportunity to play, Jackson said.”

Volunteers with the Highland Springs Little League

Jackson told 8News that the ultimate goal is to bring the community back together.

“Its time for people to remember what it was like to go to a ball game on a Saturday, and just spend the day out here having fun. That’s what we want to get back to,” Jackson said.

“Come on out. Give it a shot. You’re gonna end up liking it. I promise you.” Jimmy Gallagher

DATES TO REMEMBER:

March 1 – Association Day at Dick’s Sporting Goods (VCC Location)

March 7 – Last day for walk-in registration – Meet Nutzy Day/Fish Fry at the fields (300 E Read Street)

March 15 – Online registration shuts down

WATCH: A COMMERCIAL CREATED BY HIGHLAND SPRINGS LITTLE LEAGUE

LATEST STORIES